Sunrise brief: Preventing cyberattacks on distributed energy resources

Also on the rise: SunPower adds 23k new customers and doubles earnings in record Q3. College students compete in simulated cyber attack on a solar installation. And more.

Image: Pixabay

Preventing cyberattacks on distributed energy resources  As cyber risks rise with increasing deployment of distributed energy resources, the government and industry are defining the steps needed to ensure cybersecurity.

SunPower adds 23k new customers and doubles earnings in record Q3  The residential solar and storage integrator continues to see more customers turning to solar as U.S. retail energy prices rise 14.3% year over year.

50 states of solar incentives: Tennessee  There is a dearth of solar policy in Tennessee, and development has been relatively dead in the water since 2019. While distributed rooftop solar has little support, corporate-backed utility-scale solar is expected to rise.

College students compete in simulated cyberattack on a solar installation  The 2022 CyberForce Competition promotes cybersecurity careers that protect the nation’s energy systems.

Ohio town to retool solar restrictions after community advocacy  Granville, Ohio is set to reconsider its local solar regulations after industry and commu ity engagement drummed up support for more solar-friendly law.

