Sunrise brief: Preventing cyberattacks on distributed energy resources

Preventing cyberattacks on distributed energy resources As cyber risks rise with increasing deployment of distributed energy resources, the government and industry are defining the steps needed to ensure cybersecurity.
SunPower adds 23k new customers and doubles earnings in record Q3 The residential solar and storage integrator continues to see more customers turning to solar as U.S. retail energy prices rise 14.3% year over year.
50 states of solar incentives: Tennessee There is a dearth of solar policy in Tennessee, and development has been relatively dead in the water since 2019. While distributed rooftop solar has little support, corporate-backed utility-scale solar is expected to rise.
College students compete in simulated cyberattack on a solar installation The 2022 CyberForce Competition promotes cybersecurity careers that protect the nation’s energy systems.
Ohio town to retool solar restrictions after community advocacy Granville, Ohio is set to reconsider its local solar regulations after industry and commu ity engagement drummed up support for more solar-friendly law.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.