Sunrise brief: All 13 states in PJM grid region call for PJM to make faster progress on interconnection 

Heliene adds 420 MW U.S. solar panel assembly line The North American solar panel assembler added significant capacity to its existing 150 MW operation in Minnesota.
Annual added PV capacity will more than quadruple to 650 GW in 2030, says IEA The International Energy Agency (IEA) has published its “World Energy Outlook 2022” report. It expects the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to accelerate the global energy transition.
All 13 states in PJM grid region call for PJM to make faster progress on interconnection With more than 250 GW of renewables and storage capacity waiting in the PJM interconnection queue, states served by PJM unanimously called for the grid operator to speed up its processing of interconnection requests and its transition to a “cluster study” process.
Wood Mackenzie acquired by Veritas Capital With the acquisition of analyst firm, Wood Mackenzie, Veritas expands the datasets it can provide to upstream producers and data asset managers on the global transition to clean energy.
Three open requests for information from the U.S. Solar Energy Technologies Office The Department of Energy (DOE) solar technology arm is requesting information on solar performance data, solar technologies for net-zero buildings, and energy resilience in rural and remote areas.
U.S. solar modules 107% more expensive without global supply chains Researchers suggest that from 2008 to 2020, the globalization of solar module manufacturing has saved $67 Billion for U.S., German, and Chinese solar installers, even as it was heavily dominated by China’s investments.
