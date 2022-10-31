Three open requests for information from the U.S. Solar Energy Technologies Office

The Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) accelerates advancement and deployment of PV in support of an equitable transition to a decarbonized economy by 2050.

Its main functions in service of this goal are driving innovation in technology and soft cost reductions to make solar affordable and accessible to all Americans; enabling solar to support reliability, resilience, and grid security; and creating a sustainable industry that supports job growth, manufacturing, and the circular economy.

One way SETO achieves these goals is through gathering data to better support the PV industry. Through the issuance of requests for information (RFI), SETO can use impactful real-world data to guide its programs. There are three active RFIs with deadlines coming up shortly.

Performance data for PV systems: acquisition, access, and sharing

SETO has issued an RFI for feedback on the cost and value of acquiring, accessing, and sharing PV system performance data.

Access to real-world performance of PV systems and their components would be highly helpful to the research and development community. However, this type of data has typically been limited or difficult to obtain. To overcome this barrier, SETO is soliciting information and opinions from stakeholders in industry, academia, government, research, system owners, data users, and more.

This RFI was issued on Oct 14, 2022, and has a deadline to submit on November 18 at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Green Proving Ground program

The DOE General Services Administration (GSA) released an RFI to identify solar technologies that will help achieve net-zero carbon buildings. The RFI specifically seeks input from industry on technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions of commercial buildings, improve grid resiliency, and have significant potential for equitable and broad adoption in the U.S. market.

The RFI comes as part of the Green Proving Ground program, which leverages GSA’s real estate portfolio to evaluate innovative, American-Made building technologies.

Past technology selections included a commercial rooftop solar tracking system from Rocking Solar in Ohio, and EV ARC, a transportable solar powered EV charging station that fits in a standard parking space.

This RFI has a deadline to submit of December 9, 2022. Technologies to be selected from the RFI will be announced in April 2023.

Energy improvement in rural or remote areas

In partnership with the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, SETO is seeking information related to boosting resilience, safety, reliability, and availability of energy. It also seeks information on environmental protection from adverse impacts of energy generation.

The $1 billion program appropriates $200 million annually through fiscal year 2026, and will award funds via grants, cooperative agreements, or other funding methods. Eligible uses include:

Overall cost-effectiveness of energy generation, transmission, or distribution systems; siting or upgrading transmission and distribution lines; reducing greenhouse gas emissions from energy generation by rural or remote areas providing or modernizing electric generation facilities; developing microgrids; and increasing energy efficiency.

Applications to this program are due November 28, 2022.