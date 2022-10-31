Sunrise brief: Canada launches Electricity Transition Hub to assist utilities

Mango Power unveils home and portable battery system Mango Power has developed a 3.5 kWh battery system that can be expanded up to 14 kWh. The product features LFP battery cells from CATL and can be charged through AC wall outlets, with solar panels, or via electric-vehicle chargers.

Algae could boost solar panel efficiency by 4% A Swedish team has inaugurated a pilot facility to mass produce algae material that can potentially boost silicon solar module efficiency by 4% and thin film by 36%. The algae are added to the encapsulant in silicon-based modules or to the anti-reflective coating on the glass of thin film modules. The team estimates the resulting modules would be 3.9% cheaper.

First Solar announces $270 Million investment in R&D innovation center Despite a less than stellar earnings report, First Solar continues to expand with new manufacturing planned along with dedicated R&D facility to increase learning and reduce downtime on commercial production lines.

Nearly 4% of U.S. homes have solar panels installed In 2020, 3.7% of U.S. homes generated electricity from small-scale solar arrays, as did 1.6% of commercial buildings, reports the Energy Information Administration.

Canada launches Electricity Transition Hub to assist utilities The Canadian Government is providing CAD1.5 million over three years to establish the Electricity Transition Hub – a knowledge sharing platform for its diverse utility sector. The hub was launched today at the Electricity Transformation Canada event in Toronto.