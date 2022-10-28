Sunrise brief: It’s time to combat utility opposition to solar

Engie acquires 6 GW of solar and battery storage projects The company announced the acquisition of projects across the ERCOT, PJM, MISO, and WECC territories.

It’s time to combat utility opposition to solar As part of Aurora Solar’s Empower 2022 online solar summit, Bernadette Del Chiaro, from the California Solar & Storage Association, will moderate a talk about electric utilities and how they have abused their monopoly position to discriminate against solar in the U.S.

Cooling down solar modules by increasing space between panel rows A U.S. research team claims to have demonstrated that increasing the spacing of solar panels between rows improves PV system efficiency and economics by allowing airflow to cool down the modules. The method could improve a project’s LCOE by as much as 2.15% in certain climates.

Solar tiles connected to an air heat pump Germany’s Paxos is currently testing the solar tile in a testing facility connected to an air heat pump. The panel can provide heat and electricity at the same time, while also improving the heat pump’s coefficient of performance by around 25%.

U.S. Army builds further resilience with flow battery pilot project at Fort Carson The redox flow battery dubbed GridStar Flow is intended to help protect the installation during emergency situations.