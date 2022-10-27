Engie acquires 6 GW of solar and battery storage projects

Engie North America announced it acquired a 6 GW portfolio of late-stage projects across ERCOT, PJM, MISO, and WECC regions. The acquisition included 33 projects, comprised of about 2.7 GW of solar with 700 MW paired storage, and 2.6 GW of standalone battery energy storage.

The acquisitions significantly boost the company’s already large presence in North America, with 3.9 GW of installed renewable capacity at 100% as of late June.

“These projects are a tremendous addition to our existing renewables pipeline and will help to further accelerate Engie’s role in the energy transition. The mix of solar, paired and stand-alone storage across a wide set of geographies both complements our existing portfolio as well as provides opportunities for expansion into new areas in the United States. The 3.3 GW of battery storage projects will be a critical enabler of flexibility and supports the balance of the grid to improve its reliability and resilience,” said Dave Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer and Head of Engie North America.

Engie North America is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Its parent company, Engie, is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges, and the company employs more than 100,000 people around the globe.

“We are very proud of having completed this transaction with Engie, which marks another great milestone in the journey of Belltown as a greenfield developer. The Engie team is very knowledgeable and has the breadth and depth of expertise to bring these projects into operations. We believe our projects are in excellent hands and look forward to the ribbon cutting ceremonies at each of these sites,” said Hernan Farace, CEO of Belltown Power.

Belltown power is a specialist in greenfield development of PV and energy storage projects, from site identification through interconnection, real estate, permitting, environmental, tax, and other development items to bring projects to fruition.