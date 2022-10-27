Sunrise brief: California requires utilities to develop and post hourly retail electric rates

Enphase to open several U.S. manufacturing lines The solar inverter provider’s announcement was made amid a Q3 earnings call with record revenues reported.

People on the move: BayWa r.e., Empower Energies, Sophos Harbert, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

California requires utilities to develop and post hourly retail electric rates Hourly pricing is intended to shift some load to periods of high renewables generation, when wholesale power prices are lower. Some customers are expected to opt in to hourly rates with the support of automated demand-shifting technology.

Saint-Gobain signs 200 MW solar power purchase agreement with TotalEnergies The construction and industrial manufacturer and distributor signed an agreement to source solar-generated electricity for its 145 industrial sites.

A globalized supply chain is key to cutting costs in solar module manufacturing A study published in Nature finds that a globalized supply chain of solar saved countries $67 billion in solar module production costs.

Semi-solid flow battery tech promises to lower production costs by up to 40% While still using conventional lithium-ion raw materials, 24M’s technology is said to reduce the number of steps required to manufacture battery cells and thereby the cost by up to 40%. The US company’s SemiSolid design is also said to deliver improved energy density, safety and recyclability.