Sunrise brief: Georgia Power proposes to apply $200 rooftop solar interconnection fee to its customers

Non-flammable, graphene-based lithium-ion batteries approaching stationary storage market Nanotech Energy’s graphene battery uses proprietary electrodes with a thermally stable separator, and non-flammable electrolyte that is said to be inexpensive to manufacture. The technology is said to be superior in terms of safety and competitive in terms of cell performance.

Distributed resources to earn compensation from Texas grid operator ERCOT ERCOT’s pilot project, designed in less than a year, will support grid reliability and is expected to be ongoing. Some other grid operators have already launched or announced similar programs.

Vertical solar on high-rise building to produce 58 MWh annually An 83-foot building with 120 solar modules uses SolarEdge optimizers to overcome shading from neighboring buildings.

Georgia Power proposes to apply $200 rooftop solar interconnection fee to its customers Analysis shows the utility has raised bills $26 annually over the last 11 years.

China’s solar cell production capacity may reach 600 GW by year-end The Asia Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory revealed that most of the planned new solar cell production capacity relates to high-efficiency n-type cell technologies such as TOPCon and HJT.

Colorado utility agrees to low-income solar program in nearly $100 million settlement In a settlement agreement with the Environmental Justice Coalition, Xcel Energy agreed to boost equitable access to rooftop solar, community solar, and battery storage. It will set aside $33 million for environmental justice communities and $53 million for community solar.