Sunrise brief: Inside the IRA–What is an Energy Community?

Quinone flow battery for grid-scale renewables storage now close to commercial viability Startup Quino Energy has raised more than $7.8 million to scale up its quinone redox flow battery technology. Harvard University and University of Cambridge researchers came up with the initial research for the battery design.

Albemarle wins grant to build lithium facility in North Carolina Albemarle’s plans include the development of both the lithium concentrator and the mega-flex conversion facility, the proposed reopening of the Kings Mountain mine, and an active expansion of the Silver Peak facility.

Inside the IRA: What is an Energy Community? The IRA crossed the political aisle by providing an additional 10% tax credit for solar and batteries in former fossil fuel regions – with some suggesting 40% of the United States is eligible.

Tesla proposes enabling renewables developers to estimate a project’s interconnection costs With access to grid models, Tesla said it could estimate a project’s interconnection costs with an informational study in less than two weeks. Trade groups SEIA and AEE renewed their call to allow third-party interconnection studies.

Utility-scale developer Innovative Solar Systems is for sale at $150 million The company has a 10 GW active project pipeline, largely in Texas, and 11 years of history.

RFP alert: Alabama Power seeks proposals for renewable energy projects Solar, wind, geothermal, energy storage and other projects from 5 MW to 80 MW are encouraged to submit proposals.

U.S. Department of Energy awards $2.8 billion to boost EV and grid battery production As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Group14 Technologies, 6K, Entek, and Orbia, among others, received funding awards for their operations at various stages of the lithium-ion battery supply chain.