RFP alert: Alabama Power seeks proposals for renewable energy projects

Alabama Power is seeking proposals for renewable energy projects from 5 MW to 80 MW including solar, wind and geothermal projects, energy from tidal or ocean current, and low-impact hydro and biomass. Projects involving gas derived from sewage treatment processes, solid municipal waste or landfills, and heat and power projects may be submitted. The RFP will also explore and evaluate the potential of renewable energy storage technologies.
Bids for the renewables RFP must be received by midnight on Oct. 26, 2022.
Turnkey projects and purchased power agreements can also be submitted with terms of 10- or 25 years. Alabama Power would receive all the environmental attributes from the projects.
“We are eager to test the market to see if there are renewable projects that may make economic sense for our customers,” said John Kelley, Alabama Power’s director of Forecasting and Resource Planning. “We have always supported a diverse portfolio of energy resources as we strive to meet our customers’ desire for clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy.”
All projects submitted must be in Alabama and connect directly to the company’s electric system. The proposals also must meet the criteria of the Green-e energy National Standard for Renewable Electricity Products, Gold Standard, the Climate Registry or similar certifications approved by Alabama Power.
Examples of projects from past renewable energy RFPs include the recently approved announced HEP Greenville and Walker Springs solar projects.
