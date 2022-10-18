Sunrise brief: U.S. DOE invests $14 million to enhance environmental and wildlife benefits of solar

World has technical potential to host 47.6 PWh of photovoltaic-thermal panels Scientists from the Central European University in Hungary have estimated the global technical potential of photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) energy production by using a high-resolution geospatial model.

Wind, solar payback times under a year in some parts of world, says Rystad Record energy prices, particularly in Europe, are driving demand for renewables and energy storage. That is changing the equation for utility solar and wind investment and shortening project payback times to under a year in some regions. Storage deployment, driven by recent policy developments around the world, is also expected to get a big boost through to 2030.

Artificial intelligence could speed interconnection, says Amazon executive Grid operator SPP is in discussions with Amazon Web Services about using AI to speed interconnection studies for utility-scale solar. A NextEra executive is bringing the idea to other grid operators.

TOPCon solar cell achieves 24.2% efficiency via new plasma-assisted atomic layer deposition tech A team of international researchers has simplified the deposition of thin film layers in the commercial production of TOPCon solar cells. Via a tube-type industrial plasma-assisted atomic layer deposition (PEALD) technique, they were able to achieve a power conversion efficiency of 22.8% in a 60-cell, 613 W TOPCon module.

U.S. DOE invests in enhancing environmental and wildlife benefits of solar As solar energy increases in the United States, the DOE is investing $14 million in studies on how the infrastructure affects wildlife and ecosystems.