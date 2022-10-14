Sunrise brief: Global polysilicon capacities may nearly double by end of 2023 to 536 GW

Rooftop solar adoption rises sharply as system value to homeowners increases Annual rooftop solar installations more than double when each homeowner’s long-term “profit” on a system increases from zero to $1,000, a study found. Based partly on that study, a Minnesota utility must now evaluate distributed solar incentives as a means to save all customers money.

A lot more than solar on the floor at RE+ Hydrogen buses, electrolyzers, autonomous electric lawnmowers, GIS software, slick tools, and so many items to make your clean energy transition even easier – at RE+ in Anaheim.

California school district saves $70 million with 8.1 MW solar installation Chula Vista Elementary School District now has solar across 48 sites and is putting the final touches on a microgrid system that will provide backup emergency power.

Sunrun partners with Enel X Way to offer home EV charging stations The residential solar provider will now offer Level 2 EV charging.

Global polysilicon capacities may nearly double by end of 2023 to 536 GW Clean Energy Associates expects manufacturing capacity to exceed installations next year.

Duke Energy raises rates in South Carolina Despite Duke’s purported commitment to clean energy, the utility is citing rising fossil fuel costs in the decision to raise rates.