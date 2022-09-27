Sunrise brief: 26 million acres needed to achieve zero-carbon goals

Also on the rise: Solliance hits 30.1% efficiency on perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell. Trina introduces two TOPCon solar panels. And more.

Image: Pixabay

26 million acres needed to achieve zero-carbon goals  By dedicating about 1% of the country’s land to solar energy—an area roughly the size of Kentucky—we could enable the nation to power itself with zero carbon emissions.

Solliance hits 30.1% efficiency on perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell  The Solliance consortium achieved a 29.2% record efficiency for the solar cell in November 2021, from just 28.7% in March 2020. In recent months, it increased the perovskite cell for the tandem device from 17.8% to 19.7%.

Trina introduces two TOPCon solar panels  For commercial, industrial and utility projects, the Vertex N was released, and the Vertex S+ is available for residential installations.

Bristol Myers Squibb joins Meta as offtaker of 240 MW Cattlemen solar park  Construction begins on EDP Renewables’ first solar park in Texas and will soon be the largest operational solar park in the company’s North American portfolio.

Shoals Technologies and Nextracker introduce North-South Big Lead Assembly product  North-South BLA trunk bus optimizes electrical balance of system installation, long-term O&M and cuts costs compared to conventional wiring methods.

Longi announces new 415 W residential and commercial solar panel  Unveiled at RE+ Anaheim, the 54-cell module features outputs up to 415 W and 21.3% efficiency.

