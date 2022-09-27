Sunrise brief: 26 million acres needed to achieve zero-carbon goals

26 million acres needed to achieve zero-carbon goals By dedicating about 1% of the country’s land to solar energy—an area roughly the size of Kentucky—we could enable the nation to power itself with zero carbon emissions.
Solliance hits 30.1% efficiency on perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell The Solliance consortium achieved a 29.2% record efficiency for the solar cell in November 2021, from just 28.7% in March 2020. In recent months, it increased the perovskite cell for the tandem device from 17.8% to 19.7%.
Trina introduces two TOPCon solar panels For commercial, industrial and utility projects, the Vertex N was released, and the Vertex S+ is available for residential installations.
Bristol Myers Squibb joins Meta as offtaker of 240 MW Cattlemen solar park Construction begins on EDP Renewables’ first solar park in Texas and will soon be the largest operational solar park in the company’s North American portfolio.
Shoals Technologies and Nextracker introduce North-South Big Lead Assembly product North-South BLA trunk bus optimizes electrical balance of system installation, long-term O&M and cuts costs compared to conventional wiring methods.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.