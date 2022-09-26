Longi announces new 415 W residential and commercial solar panel

Longi , a global solar panel manufacturer, launched at RE+ a new solar module designed for U.S. residential and commercial applications. It will be available in early 2023, first as a monofacial module, followed by a bifacial module offering.

The Hi-MO 5 54-cell module is built with the new market standard M10 182 mm monocrystalline wafer. The module features outputs up to 415 W and maximum efficiency of 21.3%.

The Hi-MO 5 series has been shipped to more than 600 customers in over 90 countries, with cumulative shipments exceeding 30 GW. The new 54-cell edition is adapted for residential applications.

The advanced PERC gallium-doped p-type half-cut cell module is backed by a 12-year materials and processing warranty and a 25-year linear power output warranty. The bifacial edition will include a dual-glass design and carries a 12-year materials and processing warranty and 30 years of linear power output warranty.

The Hi-MO 5 54-cell weighs less than 50 lbs., making it a good fit for rooftops. It is compatible with standard module racking and mounting systems. It is also compatible with module-level power electronics devices including Enphase microinverters and SolarEdge power optimizers, as well as with mainstream string inverters.

“We have strong customer interest in the new Hi-MO 5 54-cell module. Since its older sibling the Hi-MO 5 72-cell module has been our best-selling product for the utility sector in the U.S., we expect very high demand for the new format,” said Aaron Thurlow, head of distributed generation for Longi Solar North America.

“The full weight of Longi ’s advanced M10 technology, vertically integrated manufacturing, and financial strength stands behind the Hi-MO 5 54-cell product, making it one of the most promising distributed generation solar products Longi has brought to the U.S. market to date,” said Thurlow.

Longi led several presentations at the RE+ conference in Anaheim, California, including:

Tuesday, Sept. 20: MJ Shiao, Head of U.S. Business Development and Marketing, and Jade Jones provided their views on the U.S. solar market.

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Chengjiang Fu and Aaron Thurlow introduced Hi-MO 5 54-cell module.

Thursday, Sept. 22: Hongbin Fang, Director of Product Marketing, discussed LONGi’s green hydrogen initiative.

Longi is one of the world’s largest vertically integrated solar technology companies with a market capitalization of $8.24 billion. The company reports that it supplied more than 70 GW of solar wafers and 38.5 GW of solar modules worldwide in 2021, about one-fifth and two-fifths of global market demand, respectively.