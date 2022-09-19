Sunrise brief: Qcells launches residential energy storage solution in the U.S.

SolarRecycle.org merges with The Atmosphere Conservancy Joining forces strengthens the team’s mission to foster a holistic approach to end-of-life solar solutions.

Nearly one in ten K-12 schools have adopted solar energy Solar installations for public and private schools in the U.S. have tripled since 2015. Your school could benefit from it, too.

Prescinto moves into energy storage, inking deal with U.S. company India-based Prescinto, which provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for clean energy asset management, has expanded beyond wind and solar into the rapidly accelerating energy storage market and added North America to its growing international portfolio.

Start-up plans solar manufacturing in disadvantaged communities Great expectations from startup CHERP, manufacturing their new solar panels in 30 MW/year micro solar module assembly facilities located in underserved communicates, via public-private partnerships.

Qcells launches residential energy storage solution in the U.S. Q.Home Core is an energy storage system that includes a solar inverter with a battery system and backup interface.