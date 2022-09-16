Qcells launches residential energy storage solution in the U.S.

Qcells introduced its new residential energy storage system, Q.Home Core, to the U.S. market. The energy storage system includes the Q.Volt solar inverter with the Q.Save battery system and the Q.Volt battery. It’s backed by a 10-year product warranty on all components and customer support.

The company reports that the energy storage system is capable of 200A whole home backup and offers standard integrated revenue grade metering. It also offers PLC Rapid Shutdown for safety, and it features a dynamic optimizer mode that uses an algorithm to maximize energy yields by incorporating weather information with real-time data from the home’s solar modules and energy storage system to maximize energy use and generation.

The system can have up to three Q.Save 6.86 kWh batteries, for a total of 20.5 kWh storage. Q.Home Core automatically switches to battery power in the event of a power outage. The batteries use Samsung NCA (lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide) battery cells. The Q.Volt is a 4.6 kW hybrid or AC-coupled inverter.

The system measures 18.1 inches by 27.5 inches by 8.7 inches (9.37 inches from wall). The inverter module weighs 82.7 pounds; the battery module weighs 134 pounds. It offers a variety of communication connections including LAN, web, and mobile. Wi-fi is an option. The data sheet can be found here.

“We’re excited to offer our installer partners and homeowners the Q.HOME CORE solution which can provide the peace of mind that comes with whole home backup, especially given record heatwaves and power outages. The new system also features a simplified installation process and is built with safety in mind,” said David Shin, Qcells’ North America President.

Residents can use the Q.Home app to monitor PV generation, charging and discharging status of the battery, home energy consumption, and grid information updated in real time.

For installers, all cables and the energy meter are pre-assembled insid the unit, saving what Qcells estimates to be up to 50% of installation time. The installer has to place the modules on top on one another, and connect the cables, which come already properly aligned in the respective ports.

The Q.Home Core will be commercially available in North America starting in November 2022. The Q.Home Core will be on display at Qcells’ booth (#2638) at RE+ 2022 (SPI) from September 20th – 22nd in Anaheim, California.