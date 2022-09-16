Prescinto secures deal with energy storage major in USA

from pv magazine India

Gujarat, India-based Prescinto Technologies announced this week it had successfully raised $6.5 million in financing and launched in the U.S. market by securing a deal with an energy storage specialist. Prescinto will provide real-time data monitoring and analytics of energy storage assets installed by the American company globally.

The deal also marks the expansion of Prescinto’s technology solutions, which already manage more than 12 GW of solar and wind energy assets across 14 countries. Prescinto claims its asset performance management platforms offer up to 7% or more improvement in energy generation for solar and wind energy projects and optimization for battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The company’s cloud-based, asset-agnostic platform remotely retrieves critical battery data, tracks energy block-wise data, and provides critical insights to improve asset performance and automation. To provide a tailor-made solution, Prescinto provides a SaaS license for operations and engineering teams with a customized performance analytics tool for monitoring and testing battery health, battery performance enhancement, module tracking, and overall digitization of the life cycle of a battery’s performance.

“This partnership with a global leader in energy storage will be instrumental in opening doors to the energy storage space and our clientele/business in the United States,” said Puneet Singh Jaggi, founder and CEO of Prescinto. “Our advanced monitoring and analytics technology enables our clients to maximize the value of their energy storage assets through market-specific optimization.”