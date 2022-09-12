Sunrise brief: Installed and operational solar capacity in U.S. may increase threefold in five short years

Solar in the U.S. is forecast to triple in five years Capacity is expected to grow from 129 GW today to 336 GW by 2027, said the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.
With solar deployment poised for growth, metal roofing can streamline solar installations Metal roofing is the only roof type with a service life that exceeds the service life of a solar PV system.
Ameresco solar-plus-storage installation increases resiliency on U.S. military base Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst embarks on Phase 2 of a project designed to increase resiliency, security and sustainability.
Transparent solar glass to debut at RE+ in Anaheim Toledo Solar, an Ohio-based solar manufacturer, is introducing semi-transparent see-through solar glass designed to be used in net-zero buildings, greenhouses, and more.
Yaskawa Solectria Solar inverters to be optimized for First Solar thin film modules The made-in-USA inverter provider will optimize its XGI 1500 utility-scale string inverters for use with First Solar cadmium telluride solar panels.
