Sunrise brief: Sunnova to develop solar and storage “micro-utility” in California

Zinc8 to manufacture its first zinc-air batteries in the U.S. Canadian battery developer Zinc8 Energy Solutions announced its plans to begin battery production in the United States incentivized by manufacturing production credits within the Inflation Reduction Act.
Sunnova to develop solar and storage “micro-utility” in California The system allows ratepayers to share excess clean power and be islanded from the conventional grid. What are the benefits of sharing storage capacity?
Danville Solar installation built on a former General Motors site in Illinois Ameresco and Inovateus Solar announced the completion of a 2.62 MW solar project on a brownfield site.
Arevon secures $400 million for 6 GW solar and storage portfolio The loan was provided by the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and KeyBank N.A.
