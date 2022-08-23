Sunrise brief: EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water

EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water Modeling 5 to 10 GWh electrified containerships, researchers find that 40% of routes today could be electrified in an economically viable manner, before considering environmental costs.
Sheep to manage vegetation at solar project in Colorado Developed by Guzman Energy, the project will produce enough energy to provide 18,000 Colorado homes and will maintain the area’s function as sheep grazing land.
O‘ahu’s first utility-scale solar-plus-storage power plant complete Clearway Energy Group’s 39 MW solar plant with 156 MWh battery storage system in Mililani Agricultural Park advances Hawai‘i’s 100% clean energy goal.
REC Silicon and Mississippi Silicon agreement bolsters U.S. solar supply chain The recent Hanwha investment will enable a re-start of the currently idle Moses Lake plant in 2023 and make available high volumes of cost competitive, high quality, and low carbon solar grade polysilicon.
Renewables expected to generate 22% of US electricity this year The Energy Information Administration projects renewable energy to reach a record share of generation mix this year.
