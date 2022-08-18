Sunrise brief: NREL releases a list of easily searchable solar ordinances

EDF Renewables activates 620 MW solar / 200 MWh storage project The company announced the four projects in a Bureau of Land Management design ted site are now delivering clean energy to the California grid.
NREL releases a list of easily searchable solar ordinances As solar power scales, modelers are seeking better tools to help project where, and how much solar power can be deployed. NREL’s solar ordinance tool aims to improve these models.
People on the Move: SWITCH Power, Wash Me Solar, Pattern Energy Group, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.
On.Energy Secures $100 Million from UK firm to develop battery storage projects in North America Sustainable Development Capital, LLC Energy Efficiency Income Trust plc will provide the financing to accelerate the deployment of battery energy storage systems across the United States and Canada.
Adopting new IEEE standard could ease interconnection, says EPRI executive The IEEE 2800 standard would make the transmission grid interconnection process more efficient, and updating modeling and performance requirements would help ensure system reliability, according to an executive from the Electric Power Research Institute.
Air Force funds “quantum dot” photovoltaic window project New Mexico-based nanotechnology developer UbiQD develops the transparent solar windows.
Shoals reports record Q2 revenue, profit despite challenges US balance-of-system specialist Shoals posted record revenue and gross profit in the second quarter on rising sales of components and strong demand for its combine-as-you-go system.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.