People on the Move: SWITCH Power, Wash Me Solar, Pattern Energy Group, and more

Real Estate Project Developer | Los Angeles, CA

Harrison Pallister

hp@energeiaworks.com Responsibilities: Will be responsible for identifying, growing, and closing opportunities with new and existing channel partners and end customers.

Work with efficiency in the commercial space, acting as a liaison between large commercial real estate clients, such as the CBRE’S, JRE’S Mayfield’s etc.

Identifying decision makers, determining decision drivers, and project timeframes and documents in internal CRM database.

Working with channel partners and end customers, you will manage the closing and underwriting process while explaining the documents needed for the required financial products, site and design confirmation process and construction documentation (interconnection, SREC applications, etc.)

Coordinating and scheduling Project Kick Off Call with customers upon LOI Execution, ensure all stakeholders understand process steps, required documentation, closing schedule, and roles and responsibilities.

You will drive the negotiation of contracts and agreements to optimize strategic objectives and profit for each assigned deal.

You will walk customers through all legal documents: Letter of Intent (LOI), Term Sheets, Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) and Assessment Agreements,

Coordinating internally for any negotiation points and facilitates execution.

Overcome customer objections and answer property owner questions and concerns. Provide Sales Reps with marketing collateral, FAQs and additional documentation to help overcome objections.

Works as an intermediary between end customer, sales rep and sales operations to ensure customer drivers are communicated and key customer hurdles are being met.

Negotiates with channel sales reps to adjust project details to ensure profitability for all stakeholders.

Collect and communicate market and competitive intelligence back to the internal team, providing competitive quotes, process, and key incentives.

Train Channel partner sales reps on how best to use company technology

Review sales reps project submissions in the portal, review inputs and recommend ways to enhance project savings and customer offering.

Train on key benefits of financial products and how best to position products based on customer decision drivers.

Recommend sales collateral and additional training documentation needed to assist Sales Reps in selling financial products As the real estate project developer you will be responsible for targeting and developing relationships with large CRE customers, growing out the pipeline and closing opportunities with new and existing clients. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Sales, Communications, or related field highly preferred

5-7+ years of experience in sales in renewable energy industry

3+ years of experience selling to or for commercial real estate owners highly preferred

3+ years of experience in renewable energy finance required

Demonstrated ability to explain different financing options, compare contrast and provide different benefits to commercial customers.

Demonstrated ability to communicate with, present to, and influence all organizational levels, including executives and C-level credibly and effectively

Experience identifying and delivering client-focused solutions

Existing relationships in the renewable energy industry, specifically with regional developers, commercial real estate owners and EPCs in the C&I market preferred

Highly proficient with Microsoft Office and/or Google Suite (particularly Excel and PowerPoint or Google Sheets and Slides) as well as CRM software

Remote Position, with need to travel 25-50% for client meetings More information is available here.