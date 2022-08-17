Sunrise brief: President Biden signs into law the largest climate & energy bill in U.S. history

The largest climate and energy package in U.S. history becomes law President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, ushering in a new decade of $370 billion in climate and energy spending.

Metal roofing: The perfect platform for solar PV Metal roofing has become a driver for roof type selection in many cases because not only is a metal/solar roof system less expensive upfront than other roof system combinations, but it also leads to improvements in the lifetime return on investment of the system.

Energy Vault and Jupiter Power partner for 220 MWh battery energy storage in Texas and California The Jupiter Power battery energy storage systems will use Energy Vault Solutions’ proprietary system design and EVS’ Energy Management Software, both designed for optimal grid resiliency and economic energy dispatch.

Generac to dispatch residential energy storage and services for APS Utility Arizona Public Service has commissioned Generac to deliver grid capacity from residential energy storage systems under a multi-year contract in which it will provide capacity and advanced grid services.

Pivot Energy acquires Maryland-based community solar developer, SGC Power The acquisition by Pivot Energy will enable SGC to enter new markets and increase value to their property owners.