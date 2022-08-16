Sunrise brief: Qcells scouts for location of 9 GW solar module manufacturing facility

Nine gigawatt solar manufacturing facility being scouted for Qcell module manufacturing Qcells is communicating with officials in Georgia, South Carolina, and Texas to select a site for a nearly fully vertically integrated 9 gigawatt manufacturing facility.

Massachusetts Governor signs major climate bill Clean energy act relaxes net metering caps, incentivizes pollinator-friendly solar, and pushes grid modernization.

Solar industry reacts to passage of the Inflation Reduction Act The landmark legislation has been met with celebration in the US solar industry as it prepares for a record decade of deployment.

New platform centralizes PPA market data LevelTen Energy, a renewables transaction infrastructure company, has launched a new platform to simplify and accelerate power purchase agreement market analysis. The new platform, MarketPulse, provides 24/7 access to PPA price data, renewable energy project data, and analytics.

Over 3 GW of solar panels have been held in US customs under forced labor law ROTH Capital Partners reports 3 GW have been seized under enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.