Sunrise brief: Solar industry responds to Senate passage of Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

SEIA and environmental groups comment on proposed changes to Community Reinvestment Act In May federal banking regulators proposed sweeping changes, which include shoring up the underserved against climate disasters, but SEIA and environmental groups asked them to go further in financing renewables to benefit LMI communities.
US Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act of 2022: An industry reacts Solar industry leaders weigh in on Senate passage of the IRA, the bill that carries $370 billion in energy security and climate spending.
North Carolinians would save $18 billion through 2050 with high-renewables carbon plan An independent carbon plan for North Carolina would add storage instead of gas through 2030, and add 21 GW more solar and 22 GW more battery storage by 2050 than Duke Energy’s plan proposes.
Solar tracker designed for solar installations of under 20 MW FTC Solar and AUI Partners introduce new single-axis tracker solution for distributed generation market.
Ampt lawsuit asks that SolarEdge remove inverters and controllers from market Ampt posits that all of SolarEdge’s technology is in violation of patents controlled by the Colorado company, and that they should be required to immediately cease all sales.
