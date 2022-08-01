Sunrise brief: Inflation reduction act supports Made in the USA solar supply chain

93% of utility-scale batteries that came online in 2021 were paired with solar power generation EIA Annual Electric Generator Report finds that the greatest change in battery use is for price arbitrage.
Carolina utility chasing waterfalls, costing consumers billions A Brattle Group study finds that arbitrary caps on solar power will increase electricity costs by billions through 2035, including $900 million in 2030, and $800 million in 2032 alone – while the utility is putting trust behind non-existent nuclear reactors.
Massachusetts climate bill removes anti-competitive electric choice provision After public petition, lawmakers decided to scrap plans to remove the competitive retail electric market, which had a high penetration of renewable energy products.
Lowered energy costs, climate measures in the Inflation Reduction Act The reconciliation bill, which carries full Democratic support in the Senate, carries $370 billion in energy security and climate spending.
Clean energy manufacturing support in Inflation Reduction Act This historic level of investment is key to achieving American manufacturing independence and clean energy security.
