Sunrise brief: New world record of 31.25% efficiency for tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell 

DSD completes community solar portfolio for the City of White Plains The 6.8 MW portfolio is comprised of nine different project locations, including an innovative installation on one of the city’s capped landfills.

CSEM, EPFL achieve 31.25% efficiency for tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell The new world record was independently certified by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in the United States.

One-third of global PV manufacturing capacity is at medium or high risk of bankruptcy, IEA says A new report from the International Energy Agency stresses the importance of geographically diversifying the global PV supply chain. This would prevent supply chain vulnerability to bankruptcies and underinvestment.

$500 million program to site clean energy projects at former mines The Department of Energy is launching demonstration projects to revitalize mine lands, create jobs, and generate clean energy

Solar trailer for range extension from Tesla Tesla unveiled a fold-out solar trailer equipped with nine panels and a SpaceX Starlink satellite internet system.

TrueCapture boosts solar plant performance in field tests Nextracker’s smart tracker yield-optimization and control software helped Arevon realize a more than 2% increase in production at its 38 MW Beacon 5 solar project in Kern County, California.

Battery storage capacity more than tripled in 2021 As energy storage is used for a wider set of services and renewable energy is rapidly deployed, battery use ramps up across the US

No-cost solar installations provide equitable access to clean energy Fourteen installations for low- to moderate-income homeowners in North Carolina are part of national initiative charged by the Department of Energy.