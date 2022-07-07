DSD completes community solar portfolio for the City of White Plains

DSD's solar installation on the roof of the Ebersole Ice Rink in White Plains, New York.

DSD Renewables said that it has completed a nine-site, 6.8 MW portfolio of community solar projects, all of which are set to serve the city of White Plains, New York, an outer suburb of New York City.

The portfolio, which represents the largest municipal solar development in Westchester County, is expected to triple the county’s solar capacity. The portfolio consists of canopy, rooftop, and ground-mount installations at four parking garages: Gillie Park, the Ebersole Ice Rink, Gedney Way Recycling Facility, the city’s Water Storage Site and the Sanitation Complex.

The installation at the Gedney Way Recycling Facility is especially noteworthy, as that project consists of a floating foundation canopy mounted on a landfill cap.

“The City partnered with New York Power Authority and DSD to create a successful 6.8 MW community solar portfolio that will not only benefit residents today, but future generations,” said White Plains Mayor, Thomas Roach. “We are in a climate crisis and we are obligated to recognize the urgency and take deliberate action to build a sustainable, resilient planet. The City of White Plains will continue to serve as a sustainability leader by investing in and implementing renewable energy initiatives that will meaningfully reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

In addition to the solar installations, energy storage systems totaling 1.76 MW / 8 MWh were also installed at the Recycling Facility and the Shapham Place parking garage. Alongside the solar installations, some infrastructure improvements were also made, including a new roof for the Ebersole Ice Rink and an innovative enclosed solar canopy storage area for the water department.

While the projects were developed and installed to provide electricity for the city’s municipal operations, subscriptions are also open to residents and local businesses, and all subscribers will receive a 10% discount for credits applied to their energy bill. Perch Energy will manage the community solar subscriptions.