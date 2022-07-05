Sunrise brief: Reports reveal which manufacturer is believed to have product seized under UFLPA

Reports reveal which manufacturer is believed to have product seized under UFLPA Reports claim that the shipment, seized until the vendor provides documentation showing the source of the quartzite, contains JinkoSolar product. pv magazine USA has reached out to Jinko for comment.

Enel launches EV charging network business Enel X Way is a new global electric vehicle charging business launched by Enel, a multinational distributor of electricity and gas.

ROTH: Customs detains solar module shipment under UFLPA Customs and Border Patrol has detained a shipment from an unnamed Tier 1 solar module supplier until the vendor provides documentation showing the source of the quartzite, the raw material for making polysilicon.

Retractable solar trailer from Spain PolarGreen Tow is a portable PV system with a capacity of up to 6.5 kW. It can be used to supply power for electric cars or remote locations, or to provide energy during blackouts.

California launches incentive program for cities to adopt SolarAPP+ CalAPP provides grants to counties and cities that adopt DOE’s SolarAPP+ to cover time and other resources spent on adoption.