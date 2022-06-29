People on the Move: NREL, Ameren, NETA, and more

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has named Jennifer Logan as chief financial officer.

Logan joins NREL from the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) in Newport News, Virginia, where she has served as chief financial officer and business/finance director. Prior to joining Jefferson Lab, Logan served for 18 years in various federal contracting and acquisition roles within the U.S. Department of Defense in Virginia. Logan is a veteran of the United States Armed Forces, beginning her career as an officer in the Air Force stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Logan holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from East Carolina University and a master’s degree in procurement and acquisition management from Webster University.

Ameren Corporation announced that Leonard “Lenny” Singh, an executive with more than 30 years of utility experience, will be the next chairman and president of Ameren Illinois, an electric and natural gas delivery utility subsidiary of Ameren Corporation. Singh joins Ameren July 1 and will assume the role when Richard Mark retires on Aug. 1.

Singh has extensive experience in both electric and natural gas operations. He most recently served as senior vice president for Consolidated Edison Company of New York.

During his time at Con Edison, Singh served in a variety of roles, including leading Customer Energy Solutions, Manhattan Electric Operations as well as serving as chief engineer and general manager of Gas Operations.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Polytechnic University, and a master of business administration degree from Columbia University.

NETA– the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – has announced updates to its Board of Directors, including the addition of a new member and appointments to officer positions. Maintaining decades-worth of combined industry experience, NETA’s Board of Directors contributes to the association’s visioning, planning, and success, making the group a critical part of the organization’s make up.

Leif Hoegberg joins the NETA Board of Directors in addition to his role as the Director of Engineering and Technical Support for Electrical Reliability Services. Leif also serves as member of the Standards Review Council.

Bob Sheppard of Premier Power Maintenance Corporation assumes the role of 1st Vice President. He also chairs the Training Committee and remains a member of the Promotions and Marketing, CTD Review, and Membership Application Review Committees.

Dan Hook of CBS Field Services becomes 2nd Vice President in addition to his role as chair to the NAMO, Technical Exam, and NETA World Committees. Dan will also remain a member of the Standards Review Council, Safety Committee, and Membership Application Review Committee.

Lastly, Chasen Tedder assumes the role of Secretary. An electrical field engineer from Hampton Tedder Technical Services, Chasen is also a member of Standards Review Council and the Conference and Membership Application Review Committees.

Carbon transformation company Twelve announced the appointment of Ram Ramprasad, former leader of global investments and growth strategy at Linde, the world’s largest industrial gas company, as the company’s first Chief Commercial Officer. Ramprasad will spearhead the company’s go to market strategy and their commercial offerings to industrial customers.



Ramprasad brings more than 25 years of experience in business development, customer relationships, and operational leadership in the industrial gas industry. In Ramprasad’s most recent role as Senior Vice President, Capex & Strategy at Linde Plc, he was responsible for corporate strategy, capital investments, and global sales. Prior to that Ramprasad was Linde’s Global Head of Business Development for the on-site business. In this role, he led Linde to investments totaling nearly $5 billion in projects that would supply industrial gases to major companies via long term contracts – quadrupling what the company had previously invested annually. Ramprasad holds Master’s and Doctorate degrees in chemical engineering from MIT and is an Operating Partner with ARA Partners, a de-carbonization focused global private equity firm.

The California Hydrogen Business Council, the largest and most diverse industry trade association for hydrogen and fuel cells in the state, announced the appointment of Katrina Fritz as the organization’s Interim Executive Director.

As Interim Executive Director of the CHBC, Fritz will guide the organization as chief advocate and champion for the advancement of the hydrogen sector in California, leveraging her vast fuel cell and hydrogen experience. She currently leads U.S. state-level energy policy and market development outreach for the Stationary Fuel Cell Collaborative. Fritz was appointed to the New Jersey Governor’s Fuel Cell Task Force in 2021 and has also served as an expert to the European Commission on clean energy programs.

Fritz is currently Vice-Chair of the CHBC Board of Directors and co-chairs the policy-focused renewable hydrogen, distribution, and infrastructure initiative at the CHBC. Fritz previously worked in executive roles at UTC Power and Plug Power in business development and government relations, and served as an Independent Director on the Board of Advent Technologies. She has held leadership positions in numerous clean energy trade associations and advisory boards.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Vishal Kapadia started a new position as Senior Vice President, Energy Transformation at Walmart Emily Burks was promoted to Vice President, Origination and Market Development at The AES Corporation Raheleh Folkerts started a new position as Head of Global Marketing Projects at Lightsource bp

Sponsored: Senior Functional Safety Engineer | Orlando, FL

The Functional Safety Manager will help to optimize and improve the architecture of existing batteries regarding functional safety, and create the requirement and architecture for the new battery to meet ASIL-C according to ISO 26262 or SIL-3, to IEC 61508. This role will develop the strategy of functional safety for engineering and development. The functional safety manager will also perform accompaniment, monitoring, control, and support the ASIL-C certification process according to ISO 26262.

Responsibilities:

Evaluation of existing battery systems according to functional safety and preparation of the documentation of the battery system regarding the requirements of functional safety.

Align the product development according to ASPICE and ISO26262 requirements.

Optimization and improvement of the architecture of the existing batteries regarding safety and functional safety.

Establish processes and best practices for FMEA, FTA, TSC, etc.

Conduct software release reviews to identify potential security and functional safety vulnerabilities.

Establish safety best practices concepts/instructions as well as Functional safety activity planning. Identify and tailor the safety lifecycle.

Technical evaluation of the supplier for functional safety.

Technical support for supplier selection, qualification, and audit.

Review and approve of the technical design.

Develop training and guidance documentation for all functional safety processes and products.

Tracking the industry trend and optimizing the system safety design

Review and evaluate the performance of the team for the ASIL-A or higher standard project

Requirements:

Bachelor’s or higher degree in mechanical engineering/electrical engineering or a related field or comparable education

5+ years of experience in functional safety

Functional Safety Certification (FSCAE – Functional Safety Certified Automotive Engineering)

ASPICE and IATF 16949 knowledge

3+ years of experience in electrical engineering development and management

Good knowledge of the architecture of HV battery

Strong understanding of ISO 26262 and IEC 61508

Comprehensive knowledge of risk analysis, safety assessment, and FMEA

Experience with Medini Analyze and/or similar/related software

More information is available here.