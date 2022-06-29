Sunrise brief: Historic Pittsburgh steel plant reopens to make components for the US solar industry

Huck Finn Solar Project will be Missouri’s largest to date at 200 MW Developed by EDF Renewables, the Huck Finn project is expected to generate $14 million for local communities.

Solar tariff moratorium creates upside, but supply challenges still loom Wood Mackenzie boosted its utility-scale solar deployment forecast following the executive branch two-year pause on antidumping tariffs, but the uncertainty caused a latent effect on the industry. Plus, other uncertainties persist.

GE partners with Department of Energy on solar, energy storage, grid integration research General Electric is partnering with national laboratories and universities on two projects; one to design behind-the-meter energy storage and another to enhance utility visibility of behind the meter solar generation.

Historic Pittsburgh steel plant reopens to make components for Nextracker The company’s third American steel line will create 40 to 70 direct jobs and help Nextracker to strengthen its ever-expanding US solar tracker supply chain.

DSD Renewables acquires 11 MW of community solar in Minnesota The portfolio marks DSD’s first venture in Minnesota, a land where community solar adoption has been widespread and effective.