Sunrise brief: Historic Pittsburgh steel plant reopens to make components for the US solar industry

Huck Finn Solar Project will be Missouri’s largest to date at 200 MW Developed by EDF Renewables, the Huck Finn project is expected to generate $14 million for local communities.
Solar tariff moratorium creates upside, but supply challenges still loom Wood Mackenzie boosted its utility-scale solar deployment forecast following the executive branch two-year pause on antidumping tariffs, but the uncertainty caused a latent effect on the industry. Plus, other uncertainties persist.
GE partners with Department of Energy on solar, energy storage, grid integration research General Electric is partnering with national laboratories and universities on two projects; one to design behind-the-meter energy storage and another to enhance utility visibility of behind the meter solar generation.
Historic Pittsburgh steel plant reopens to make components for Nextracker The company’s third American steel line will create 40 to 70 direct jobs and help Nextracker to strengthen its ever-expanding US solar tracker supply chain.
DSD Renewables acquires 11 MW of community solar in Minnesota The portfolio marks DSD’s first venture in Minnesota, a land where community solar adoption has been widespread and effective.
It’s a start but a far cry from what really need for long lasting, high capacity factor nuclear power plants to supply our future grid 24/7 with its growing mix of irrregular sources.
We need steel plants with the capacity to forge massive components for new nuclear reactors.
Presently they reside mainly in China and Japan, none in the USA.
https://world-nuclear.org/information-library/nuclear-fuel-cycle/nuclear-power-reactors/heavy-manufacturing-of-power-plants.aspx
Solar simply cannot do it all, especially if there is a massive volcanic event that darkens large portions of earth’s skies for days at a time or more…or you know “what” hits the windmills…😜
https://thelistwire.usatoday.com/lists/12-of-the-most-powerful-volcanic-eruptions-in-history/
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2018/apr/20/weatherwatch-real-darkness-blighted-dark-ages
