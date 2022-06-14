Sunrise brief: EV battery capable of 98% charge in less than ten minutes

Boviet Solar wins 255 MW solar module order The order for Boviet’s 550 W Vega Series bifacial panels will power a utility-scale solar project in the United States.

Electric vehicle battery capable of 98% charge in less than ten minutes Enovix also demonstrated its US-made silicon anode lithium-ion batteries can charge 0% to 80% in five minutes.

Avangrid asserts its place in the US renewable future With $40 billion in assets and operations across 24 US states, and over 7 GW of wind and solar power facilities, Avangrid’s new Onshore President & CEO, Jose Antonio Miranda sat down with pv magazine to discuss his company’s ongoing renewable development strategy, and why he feels he’s the right person for the job.

REC Silicon and Ferroglobe agreement will help establish fully traceable US-based solar supply chain Hanwha Group investment and potential passage of SEMA legislation could expand US production of polysilicon and metallurgical grade silicon.

Toyota unveils 8.7 kWh battery for residential applications The battery has a rated output of 5.5 kW and can be installed in outdoor environments. It is equipped with a hybrid power conditioner, a DC-to-DC converter, and a vehicle power supply adapter with a maximum output of 1.1 kWh.

Floating solar array on Fort Bragg lake is largest in the Southeast The 1.1 MW floating solar facility is paired with 2 MW battery energy storage system to provide resilience.

Forefront Power, Hannon Armstrong partner on 131 MW distributed solar portfolio The portfolio includes a number of projects already in operation and brings Forefront’s total capacity of owned and developed solar projects to more than 800 MW of capacity across more than 1,000 projects.