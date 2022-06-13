Boviet Solar wins 255 MW solar module order

Boviet Solar announced it signed a contract to provide 255 MW of solar modules to a leading US-based renewable energy developer. The modules will power a utility-scale solar project in the United States.

Boviet’s Vega Series 550 W PERC monocrystalline bifacial double-glass PV modules were selectedd for the order. The company said its panels feature high-purity monocrystalline wafer technology combined with PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar, and large cell design modules.

“That combination of technologies means our modules capture more photons, produce more energy, and ultimately pack more power per module. And it means developers can rely on our modules to perform reliably regardless of the installation scenario and environmental conditions,” said Sienna Cen, president of Boviet Solar USA.

The Vega Series 550 W module features 10 busbars, 144 cells, a silver frame, and a transparent backsheet. It holds a module efficiency of 21.1%, and a system voltage of 1000/1500 V DC. It has a maximum power output of 433 W, and is rated to operate between –40 degrees F to 185 degrees F.

Each module measures 90.40 x 44.65 x 1.38 inches and weighs just under 64 lbs. It has a 25-year linear output warranty with 2.5% degradation in the first year and less than 0.6% from the second year until the end of the warranty. It also comes with a standard 12-year product warranty. Full specifications can be found here.

The solar modules have been a PVEL top performance product on its scorecard since 2019, and BloombergNEF Tier 1 status since 2017. BloombergNEF’s tiering system for PV module manufacturers is primarily based on bankability, the most important feature of a utility-scale solar module for most developers.

“Our Monofacial and Bifacial PV modules are designed with better technology in mind, made from robust products components under stringent quality control steps and using high-tech manufacturing processes. As a result, clients can mitigate their project risk, lower their balance of system (BOS) cost, lower the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), receive a great return on investment (ROI), and realize long-term, reliable energy generation and savings,” said Cen.

The order for modules produced by the Vietnam-based manufacturer may be a sign that pressures onset by the Department of Commerce’s investigation into Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand for alleged antidumping violations by Chinese companies are now lifting. The uncertainty caused by the investigation led the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) to cut in half its deployment projections for utility-scale solar in the United States, but an executive order by the Biden administration last week eliminated the possibility of any tariffs, which could have ranged 50% to 250% of shipped module prices, for two years.