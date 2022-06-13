Toyota unveils 8.7 kWh battery for residential applications

from pv magazine Global
Japanese car and battery manufacturer Toyota Motor Corporation has launched a new residential storage system based on its proprietary vehicle battery technology.
“The O-Uchi Kyuden System uses electrified vehicle battery technology such as Toyota’s battery control to provide a rated capacity of 8.7 kWh and a rated output of 5.5 kW,” the company said in a statement. “This ensures safety and provides a supply of electricity to the entire home not just in normal situations, but even during power outages caused by natural disasters.”
The battery has a size of 1,142 mm x 341 mm x 432 mm and a weight of 142 kg. It can be installed in outdoor environments and with operating temperatures ranging from -20 C to 45 C. It is equipped with a hybrid power conditioner, a DC-to-DC converter, and a vehicle power supply adapter with a maximum output of 1.1 kWh.
Toyota explained that the system supports supplying power from hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) at 100 V. The technology utilizes “many years of electrified vehicle development as well as on-board parts,” the company emphasized. “It provides electricity to homes both for normal usage and emergencies, supporting a stress-free lifestyle.
The company did not disclose any more technical details about the battery.
