Sunrise brief: Recurrent Energy completes Mississippi’s largest solar installation under a Build Transfer Agreement 

US Solar Decathlon expands to workforce development and mentoring high school students Solar Decathlon Professionals and Solar Decathlon Pathways are two new programs recently announced by US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm.
Solar farm to power Philly government buildings gains momentum after Covid, supply chain delays The 80 MW Adams County solar farm is anticipated to power 22% of the demand coming from Philadelphia government buildings, as a significant step towards the city’s goal of sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewables by 2030.
Recurrent Energy completes Mississippi’s largest solar installation under a Build Transfer Agreement The Sunflower Solar Station is one of the first utility scale projects to be constructed in the United States using the BTA model.
The Hydrogen Stream: Novel tech for extracting hydrogen gas from liquid carriers North Carolina State University developed an energy-efficient strategy for room-temperature hydrogen release from liquid hydrogen carriers, which uses less rhodium. Elsewhere in the world, Airbus launched its Zero Emission Development Centre in the UK, Toshiba ESS teamed up with Fusion Fuel to target Australian and European markets, and Corfo signed agreements to finance three renewable hydrogen projects with GNL Quintero, iCAP, and Air Liquide in Chile.
The making of a clean energy prosumer: Part two Economist-at-large Ahmad Faruqui shares his personal journey through solar, energy storage, and electric vehicle ownership in California.
