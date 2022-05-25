People on the Move: Nexamp, GridBeyond, SMA, and more

Nexamp has announced the promotion of several senior team members. John Murphy has been named Chief Strategy Officer, where he will be responsible for the advancement of Nexamp’s strategic growth initiatives, targeted market expansion efforts, and long-term product evolution. The company has simultaneously announced several additional promotions in its Generation and Consumer teams to capitalize on growth opportunities and deliver a superior customer experience.

With Murphy’s promotion, other members of the team will also assume new roles, aimed to expand Nexamp’s channel partner network and complement the company’s distinguished organic development capabilities. Jackie Chambers has been appointed Vice President of Channel Origination, Jennifer Delaney has been promoted to Vice President of Channel Operations, and Ethan Gyles will serve as Vice President of Channel Diligence. The restructuring, along with the previously announced launch of Nexamp’s Developer Accelerator Program, reinforces the team’s commitment to its established acquisition efforts and to further building out its network of talented developer partners.

On the Customer Management team, Erik Molinaro has been elevated to Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Operations, where he will focus on providing world-class support and expanding customer growth through enhanced communication and service.

Energy asset optimization company, GridBeyond has appointed Joe Hayden as Vice President of Revenue for North America.

Hayden brings over 25 years of senior sales leadership experience managing teams across multiple sectors, including electronics, wireless networks, IoTs solutions as well as highly sophisticated automation solutions to the electric utility, security and LED lighting industries. Prior to joining GridBeyond, Hayden lead the ERCOT market as GM and VP for CPower. He also orchestrated nationwide channel partner agreements with top integrators in the US such as JCI, Siemens, and Convergint Technologies while leading sales initiatives with AT&T, Exxon, NIH, and Infinity. Hayden received his Marketing degree from Texas Tech University.

Patrick Berry has been hired as the new Managing Director for SMA America effective April of 2022. In this role he will oversee the subsidiaries in the Americas region (including the U.S., Canada, and Central and South America) and the collaboration between the Americas and SMA’s corporate headquarters in Germany.

Berry is an electrical engineer who has built a career in executive leadership with an emphasis on marketing, engineering, service and sales operations. He comes to SMA after nearly 20 years at Buckles-Smith Electric, the authorized distributor for Rockwell Automation. In his most recent role as executive vice president, he provided steady leadership in the oversight of all organizational growth and strategic development.

At SMA, he will represent the Americas region internally and externally with a focus on profitability, organizational development and implementation of corporate strategy.

Berry will also serve as the chairperson of the U.S. Management Committee and develop future market strategies with the SMA team. Additional responsibilities will include general management, focusing on customer centricity and market orientation while effectively running the operations and administration of all general aspects of the business.

Berry will lead SMA’s strategic growth in all market segments, including residential, commercial, off-grid, hybrid and utility-scale PV. In addition, he will be tasked with expanding SMA’s presence in Latin America, particularly in Mexico, Chile and Brazil.

IMPROVED, a Corporate Finance Boutique in the global technology, energy and mobility Sectors announced that Jonathan Mayer joined the IMPROVED team as Associate Director as of May 23rd 2022.



Mayer is a seasoned Corporate Finance specialist with an extensive track record in the Technology, Clean Energy, and (E-) Mobility sectors. Mayer will support IMPROVED and its clients in complex cross-border dealmaking, with a key focus on U.S. M&A and Growth Financing transactions.



Mayer has over 25 years of experience as a registered investment banker and business & management consultant. His coverage areas include Vehicle Electrification and Clean Energy, Media, Tech and consumer products. Throughout his career, Mayer has been engaged in all aspects of the process, including business analysis, structuring and negotiations of investment/capital structure.

Mayer holds a FINRA Series 79 license and extensive experience in the private as well as public finance worlds. Most recently, he has served as Managing Director at Crito Capital and Wharton Capital Partners. Furthermore, Jonathan serves on the Board of Advisors for several operating companies and former clients, including IoTecha, a leading vehicle charging technology; SeeCubic, a mobility screen media technology company; Cellestial EV, an industrial electric tractor; and Saddle Ranch Pictures, a movie production company that has produced notable movies.

Renewables Forward, a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiative of leading U.S. clean energy companies and partners, today announced the appointment of its first executive director, Chris Nichols, an industry veteran who has championed access to clean affordable energy for all in both public and private sectors throughout her career. This key organizational milestone demonstrates a deepening commitment from the RF Board of Directors who are driven to “get stuff done” now, while setting the clean energy industry on a growth path toward a more equitable clean energy future.

Nichols is uniquely qualified for this position. From her work at Groundswell to the Department of Energy and SunEdison, she has spearheaded energy workforce development and credentialing programs, youth workforce development in green jobs (YouthBuild), forged public-private partnerships and delivered solar and energy efficiency programs designed for low-income communities. One of her most prized accomplishments is having founded the Solar Ready Vets program, a well-known industry program creating career pathways for military veterans.

In her first 120 days, Nichols aims to execute on existing strong program commitments while building new ways for RF to help drive diversity and inclusion within the member companies, industry partners and the industry. Her immediate focus will be to collaborate with other RF partner organizations to benchmark current progress and set specific, measurable goals for DEI progress. In parallel, Nichols will work across the industry to launch a new Renewables Forward business-to-business mentorship program and develop a community investment and impact strategy in partnership with social and environmental equity organizations across the US.

Global law firm K&L Gates LLP has added a team of four high-profile partners with substantial experience in the renewable energy sector, continuing a path of strategic growth that has included the addition of more than 120 new partners and of counsel since the start of 2020 and the opening of new offices in Nashville and Luxembourg in 2021. Joining K&L Gates in Kansas City are partners John Crossley, Jim Goettsch, and Brogan Sullivan, with colleague Maria Faconti arriving as a partner in Austin. The newly created Kansas City office is K&L Gates’ 47th worldwide and 25th in the United States.

John Crossley advises traditional and renewable energy companies on the acquisition, development, construction, operation, and financing of projects and assets. He has assisted clients on billions of dollars worth of renewable energy projects totaling more than 30 gigawatts of power in 35 states, and also regularly represents lenders and tax equity investors in real estate, permitting, and other state and local matters across the U.S.

An experienced transactional lawyer, Jim Goettsch counsels clients in the energy sector on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, project finance, and complex commercial matters. This includes having represented multiple national renewable energy owners on the acquisition and financing of wind and solar projects; assisting with joint ventures for the development and ownership of pipelines, terminals, and other infrastructure projects in the midstream oil and gas sectors; and advising on power, natural gas, and water utility acquisitions and dispositions.

Brogan Sullivan is an accomplished advisor to clients in acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, and other complex commercial arrangements, with a primary focus on transactions in the energy and manufacturing industries. He has assisted clients in numerous regulated utility and power plant purchase and sale transactions, as well as the acquisition, joint ownership, and tax equity financing of utility-scale wind and solar projects across the U.S.

Maria Faconti provides regulatory advice to energy and renewable development clients on transactional, compliance, and litigation matters. While focused primarily within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market, her practice also encompasses a variety of regulatory matters pertaining to other states and electric markets. She ensures that clients have all required permits to operate lawfully and maintain regulatory compliance, including assisting with obtaining regulatory permits and drafting compliance-related provisions of interconnection, power purchase, retail, and shared facility agreements.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Ashley Rieseberg started a new position as Senior Regulatory & Environmental Specialist at BluEarth Renewables Sarah Conde Healey started a new position as Director of Estimating at Empowered Energies

