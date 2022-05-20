Sunrise brief: Members of House of Representatives join growing opposition to solar anti-circumvention investigation

House of Representatives joins growing opposition to solar anti-circumvention investigation A group of 85 Representatives signed a letter expressing “grave concern” about the devastating economic and environmental impacts of the investigation.

Electrify America EV charging network now 100% powered by renewable energy The electric vehicle charging network provider signed a virtual power purchase agreement on a 75 MW project with Terra-Gen, and now owns enough generation to support its chargers with 100% renewable energy.

Michigan utility adds two solar projects with enough power to supply 150,000 homes Consumers Energy announced it entered agreements to add 300 MW of capacity across two solar projects to its generation mix.

Perovskite solar cell technology on the road to commercialization Efforts are underway to overcome technical barriers and other challenges in commercializing perovskite technology for the solar energy sector.

Trina launches grid-scale storage solution Trina Storage’s new 2.1 MWh DC All-New Elementa solution is a modular LFP battery cabinet with a plug-in concept to connect multiple units. The company is ramping up battery manufacturing capacity to strengthen vertical integration, given supply chain risks throughout the world.

Energy sector should be better prepared for cyber attacks, said DNV A report released by DNV finds that operational technologies are not as robust in defending cyber attacks as they should be.

Li-Cycle opens its third North American Spoke facility The Gilbert, Arizona facility will be able to process up to 10,000 metric tons of manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries per year.

Common Energy’s vision for the future of community solar Following a $16.5 million investment, the company is looking to grow its team and product quickly, in what CEO and Founder, Richard Keiser, sees as an inevitably consolidating market.