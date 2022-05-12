Sunrise brief: Oil pipeline giant’s 164 MW solar project is underway

People on the Move: NYSERDA, PosiGen, Cypress Creek Renewables, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Flint Hills Resources to build 45 MW solar project to directly power its refinery Solar project will lower energy costs and improve energy efficiency for the Upper Midwest’s largest fuel producer.

Georgia solar association calls for Georgia Power to add 4 GW of near-term solar Higher natural gas prices call for more near-term solar, said Georgia’s solar trade group in testimony on Georgia Power’s proposed resource plan, adding that a utility cap on rooftop solar should be lifted. Two other groups challenged the utility’s modeling choices.

No end to solar supply/demand imbalance The solar supply chain problems that began last year with high prices and polysilicon shortages are persisting into 2022. But we are already seeing a stark difference from earlier predictions that prices would decline gradually each quarter this year. PV Infolink’s Alan Tu probes the solar market situation and offers insights.

UL releases modeling software for utility scale energy storage The software, called HOMER Front, is designed for standalone or hybrid solar or wind-plus-storage applications, aimed at maximizing revenue streams.

Schneider Electric to acquire AutoGrid, developer of AI for distributed energy resources The two companies are partners on a fully integrated distribution management system and distributed energy resources management system (DERMS).

Oil pipeline giant’s 164 MW solar project is underway Texas’ Buckeye Partners selected Burns & McDonnell to construct the project, expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.