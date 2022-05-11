No end to solar supply/demand imbalance

PV InfoLink projects global PV module demand to reach 223 GW this year, with an optimistic forecast of 248 GW. Cumulative installed capacity is expected to reach 1 TW by year’s end.

China still dominates PV demand. The policy-driven 80 GW of module demand will beef up solar market development. In second place is the European market, which is working to accelerate renewables development to wean itself off Russian natural gas. Europe is expected to see 49 GW of module demand this year.

The third-largest market, the United States, has seen diversified supply and demand since last year. Disrupted by the Withhold Release Order (WRO), supply is unable to catch up with demand. Moreover, the investigation into anti-circumvention in Southeast Asia this year causes further uncertainty in cell and module supply for US orders and adds to the low utilization rates in Southeast Asia amid impacts of WRO.

As a result, supply to the US market will fall short of demand throughout this year; module demand will stay at last year’s 26 GW or even lower. The three largest markets together will contribute to around 70% of demand.

Demand in the first quarter of 2022 stayed at around 50 GW, despite persistently high prices. In China, projects deferred from last year were commenced. While ground-mounted projects were postponed due to high module prices over the short term, and demand from distributed-generation projects continued due to lower price sensitivity. In markets outside of China, India witnessed strong inventory draw prior to the introduction of basic custom duty (BCD) on April 1, with 4 GW to 5 GW of demand in the first quarter. Steady demand continued in the US, while Europe saw stronger-than-expected demand with robust order requests and signings. The EU’s market acceptance for higher prices also increased.