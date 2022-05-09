Sunrise brief: DOC clarifies scope of anti-circumvention investigation, but what’s actually new?

50 states of solar incentives: Massachusetts The pv magazine tour of solar incentives takes us to Massachusetts, a wellspring of clean energy innovation at both the technological and policy levels.
DOC clarifies scope of anti-circumvention investigation, but what’s actually new? While the update clarifies that wafers produced outside of China with Chinese polysilicon are not under investigation, just how much wafer capacity is there outside of China?
How grid-forming inverters may enhance grid synchronization US researchers have investigated how grid-forming inverters could help to resolve network synchronization issues. They have found that multi-loop devices could offer strong damping support in power systems with intermittent renewables.
Amazon signs with AES for 450 MW solar, 225 MW four-hour storage The web giant inked a power purchase agreement with the Fortune 500 global energy company.
Perovskites studied as potential material for producing hydrogen in a renewable way NREL researchers look at perovskite materials for solar-fuel platform that supports DOE’s HydroGEN project.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.