Sunrise brief: DOC clarifies scope of anti-circumvention investigation, but what’s actually new?

Solar in Massachusetts

Image: MassDOT

50 states of solar incentives: Massachusetts  The pv magazine tour of solar incentives takes us to Massachusetts, a wellspring of clean energy innovation at both the technological and policy levels.

DOC clarifies scope of anti-circumvention investigation, but what’s actually new?  While the update clarifies that wafers produced outside of China with Chinese polysilicon are not under investigation, just how much wafer capacity is there outside of China?

How grid-forming inverters may enhance grid synchronization  US researchers have investigated how grid-forming inverters could help to resolve network synchronization issues. They have found that multi-loop devices could offer strong damping support in power systems with intermittent renewables.

Amazon signs with AES for 450 MW solar, 225 MW four-hour storage  The web giant inked a power purchase agreement with the Fortune 500 global energy company.

Perovskites studied as potential material for producing hydrogen in a renewable way  NREL researchers look at perovskite materials for solar-fuel platform that supports DOE’s HydroGEN project.

 

