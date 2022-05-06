Amazon signs with AES for 450 MW solar, 225 MW four-hour storage

Amazon has signed two power purchase agreements (PPA) for renewable energy resources, including a 450 MW solar portfolio and 225 MW / 900 MWh battery energy storage system portfolio. The PPAs were signed with developer AES.

Amazon is ahead of schedule of its original plan to reach 100% renewably powered operations in 2030 and may now hit that target in 2025. It is the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy, and it aims for net zero carbon by 2040.

AES was ranked by Bloomberg New Energy Finance as the top developer selling clean energy to corporations through PPAs. The company inked 5 GW of new PPAs in 2021 alone.

“Together with Amazon, we’re showing how customized energy solutions and innovative thinking can help organizations of all kinds to decarbonize their operations and the grid,” said Andrés Gluski, AES president and CEO.

AES has been busy meeting the clean energy needs of tech giants of late. This week, it was announced AES will supply Microsoft with 110 MW of solar, and 55 MW / 220 MWh of storage, all of which will be constructed in California.

Battery energy storage provider Fluence is contracted to supply its technology for one of the projects.

It builds a storage product called the Fluence Cube, a modular battery that can scale from 1 MW to 500 MW or more. The battery is designed around bankability, pitched as a product that is cost-effective, able to be quickly procured, designed, delivered, constructed, and commissioned.

A single Fluence Cube houses its lithium-ion sealed cells in a 2549 x 2578 x 2160 mm casing. It has flexible discharge durations from 30 minutes to four hours and is equipped with a solid aerosol suppression agent.

All the new projects included in the PPA will assist Amazon operations in California’s CAISO grid.