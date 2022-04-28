Lion Energy donates portable solar PV modules and generators to Ukraine

Lion Energy, headquartered in American Fork, Utah, announced it made a donation to support Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion. Nearly $400,000 of energy storage systems, portable solar PV modules, and lighting accessories were donated.
The company sent portable generators, including the Lion Safari LT and Lion Safari ME, portable power packs, and portable solar panels, including the Lion 100-watt panel. LED light build strings and solar extension cables were included in the donation.
The donation was made to To Ukraine With Love, a non-profit organization built by a Ukranian living in the US, Svitlana Miller. Miller has been collecting first aid kits, walkie-talkies, groceries, drones, and more.
“Daily, we witness the horrifying images from the war in Ukraine and when we learned that a number one need for Ukranians was alternative sources for electricity we knew we could help,” said Frank Davis, Founder and CEO of Lion Energy. “We greatly admire and respect the remarkable work To Ukraine With Love is doing for the Ukrainian people, and we hope our donation will give power and light to those who need it most.”
Miller’s organization is doing all it can to support Ukraine, while she watches the war in fear for her family and fellow Ukrainians.
“It’s easy to feel small and insignificant and think what can one person do to help? I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for Lion Energy’s contribution to help, which will help restore communications with loved ones and give energy and ease the suffering of Ukrainians during this terrible conflict,” she said.
With centralized power compromised in many areas, Lion Energy’s portable PV and battery power station donations can help Ukrainians like Miller’s family stay in touch with their loved ones and have a source of lighting while the grid is knocked out.
Click here for more information on To Ukraine With Love.
