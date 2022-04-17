Sunrise brief: New York Governor lays out plan to achieve 10GW of distributed solar by 2030

New York City facility added 10,000 modules across many rent controlled structures that sell their electricity into New York’s Community Solar program.

Duke Energy Florida launches utility-owned “community” solar program Participants will subscribe to a share of the utility’s solar production without having to install panels on their roof.

Batteries help solar connect, pricing still strong NREL modeled solar-plus-storage as a mitigation tool to limit grid upgrade costs, and finds that for now, it’s still a better investment to build stand-alone solar. However, costs are close.

50 states of solar incentives: New Hampshire The Granite State ranks 40th in solar installations in the country due in part to minimalistic or nonexistent renewable energy policies.

Three year commercial solar project payback period expected through roof mount cost reductions Installed on S-5! metal roofing mounts, Solar Atmospheres’ 772kW PV solar array and a 1,561kW/3,122kWh Tesla battery storage system, is expected to help the company to meet its varying energy demands.

Senator Markey blasts “minimizing our potential for renewables” or MOPR rule in New England “It’s time for ISO-New England to get out of the way” of renewables, said Senator Markey. He and Senators Warren and Sanders have asked federal energy regulators to end an anti-renewables rule in New England formally known as the “minimum offer price rule.”

Speeding perovskite solar cell development with machine learning MIT and Stanford researchers are employing artificial intelligence to test perovskites in pursuit of a commercially viable PV cell manufacturing process.

New York Governor lays out plan to achieve 10GW of distributed solar by 2030 The state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act’s goal is to generate 70% of New York’s electricity from renewables; powering 700,000 additional homes, creating thousands of jobs, with 40% of benefits to low- to moderate-income residents.

NREL’s eight storage projections through 2050 NREL’s final report on the future of storage, drawing from a series of six in-depth studies, presents “key learnings” from across those studies.