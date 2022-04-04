Sunrise brief: SunPower and First Solar may team up to produce residential solar modules

Greenbacker annual revenues grow 39% to $107 million The renewable energy acquisition and management company grew the capacity of its holdings from 900MW to 2.6GW.
SunPower in late-stage discussions with First Solar to produce solar modules with tandem technology In SunPower’s analyst day presentation, company executives announced that it is working with First Solar to develop a new type of residential solar module that pairs thin film with traditional silicon.
Senator’s anti-solar state legislation fails, now targeting county zoning law Kansas state Senator Mike Thomas has made several attempts at legislation that is considered anti-solar in his state, and at times he has shared false information about the health and economic impacts of renewable energy.
Duke seeks to procure an additional 700MW of solar in 2022 If approved, the new procurement would raise Duke’s total 2022 solicitation to 1,300MW, a figure equivalent to 30% of all the solar the company has installed in North Carolina to date.
