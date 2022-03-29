Sunrise brief: Dept. of Commerce to move forward with solar anticircumvention investigation

Arizona requires transparent modeling for utility resource plans Transparent utility modeling in two other states has enabled advocates to show that adding more solar than utilities had proposed in their resource plans would yield benefits. The Arizona Technology Council and sustainability advocate Ceres brought the idea to Arizona regulators.

A solar project would multiply a North Dakota town’s budget, but a 1995 ordinance prevents it Colfax Township’s zoning board is reviewing a 1995 ordinance that bars solar installations after a proposed project is estimated to increase the town’s budget from $80,000 to $180,000, plus bring revenues to the local school district, county and state. In total, $1.4 million of revenue would be shared with Colfax within the first five years of operations.

SunPower launches whole-home backup solution The company has expanded the battery capacity options for its SunVault Storage product, up to 26 kWh and 52 kWh configurations.

Construction begins for Meta (Facebook) $90 million solar project The 70MW project is under development by Silicon Ranch and was launched through utility Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Green Invest program. Plus, pv magazine examines the work of “Solar Protocol” to bring attention to the fact that the internet is not as ethereal as it seems.

Distributed solar installed in 2021 nearly matches capacity of all new gas plants Institute for Local Self Reliance annual update highlights influence of renewable energy in the US energy portfolio.

Dept. of Commerce to move forward with solar anticircumvention investigation The announcement of the investigation brings the US solar industry ever closer to what has been described as a worst-case scenario for the companies that supply 80% of the country’s solar cell imports, with no domestic manufacturing to alleviate the pressure.