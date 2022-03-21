Sunrise brief: CHARGE Act lays groundwork for making critical changes to energy transmission planning and operations

Greening solar energy with end-of-life plan DOE’s five-year plan aims to reduce the environmental impacts of solar panels at the end of life, plus cut in half the cost of recycling the panels.
22 California legislators call on regulators to maintain net metering The bipartisan group calls on state regulators to reject December’s proposed decision, describing it as policy that could “significantly depress the clean energy market, and negatively impact a California-based businesses supporting a sizable number of jobs statewide.”
Three Wisconsin utilities to buy stake in $433 million PV/storage project The Paris Solar Center was developed by Invenergy and is set to reach commercial operation in 2023.
Maxeon to provide 400MW of solar modules to Origis Energy Origis will procure the high-efficiency shingled bifacial Performance line solar modules for use in US utility-scale projects.
Source Renewables, Sol-REIT partner to develop 100MW of low-income solar Through the partnership, the two companies hope to shift the solar finance market in a way that empowers middle-market developers, while also bringing access to clean energy to historically underserved and disadvantaged communities.
Federal legislation introduced to build renewable energy “superhighway” Sen. Ed Markey’s CHARGE Act requires forward-looking transmission planning by utilities to lower prices and improve reliability. Among other sweeping changes, the bill requires hourly operational and greenhouse gas emissions reporting in a timely manner.
