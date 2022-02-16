People on the Move: CPower, NEXT Energy Technologies, Nearmap, and more

CPower Energy Management announced utility veteran Jessica Lim has joined as Vice President of Marketing. Lim will be integral in helping CPower strengthen its brand and support its growth strategies across new and existing markets, as the company guides energy users, partners, grid operators and utilities toward a clean and dependable energy future.

Lim brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing, customer experience, product management, operations and digital to CPower. Prior, she led teams at Southern California Edison (SCE) in building awareness and access to new solutions to meet the energy goals of a diverse set of customers to balance the grid and improve the environment.

NEXT Energy Technologies, Inc., makers of a proprietary transparent photovoltaic coating that transforms commercial windows into energy-producing solar panels, has announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of three executives with decades of industry experience.

Brenton Taylor has filled the newly created position of executive vice president of engineering. Additionally, senior solar industry veteran, Terry Jester, and commercial building executive, Kelly Schuller, were appointed as members of the company’s board of directors. The appointments come as the company moves to accelerate its plans to commercialize its novel photovoltaic coating for commercial windows.

Taylor was a co-founder and the EVP of engineering at Inogen, a Santa Barbara-based global leader in portable oxygen concentrators. He helped grow Inogen from a three-person startup to an organization with more than 1,000 employees and manufacturing and commercial offices across the US and Europe.

Terry Jester brings more than 40 years of engineering and leadership experience to NEXT’s board in both the renewable energy and solar power markets. Schuller has more than 30 years of executive experience and a combination of general management, strategy, and finance expertise. He is currently the chief operating officer for SitelogIQ, a private-equity-owned facility and energy services company helping clients make their commercial buildings more energy-efficient, sustainable, and productive with lower cost to operate.

Aerial imagery and data intelligence provider Nearmap has appointed Elizabeth Del Ferro, Rick Cassidy and Stephen Ellis as General Managers of the Insurance, Commercial and Government verticals respectively in North America, following massive growth and momentum in the business.

In their roles as general managers, they will spearhead all aspects of their vertical businesses. Their expertise will extend the foothold of the Nearmap brand and lend a guiding hand in all facets of their business—including sales, alliances, product marketing, operations, and customer success.

As the GM for Insurance, Elizabeth Del Ferro brings with her a consistent track record of guiding profitable business expansion within Property and Casualty Insurance software companies. She most recently served as the Vice President of Partner Go-to-Market for Duck Creek Technologies.

Rick Cassidy joins Nearmap as the GM of the Commercial vertical. He has a long and distinguished career as a Global Business Development Executive in the geospatial sector, including senior management roles at large geospatial firms where he oversaw all U.S. business operations.

Stephen Ellis is the GM of Government for North America. Before joining Nearmap, he was the Manager of the Geospatial Products and Solutions Division at BAE Systems, Inc. where he oversaw operations for all Federal, State, and Local Government endeavors.

The recently formed Retail Energy Advancement League (REAL) has selected Christopher Ercoli as President and CEO to lead the non-partisan retail energy advocacy organization. Ercoli will lead nationwide efforts to advance and modernize retail energy supply markets.

Ercoli joined REAL from Brookfield Renewable where he led the policy and government affairs activities throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regional markets. In that role he worked to influence state energy and electric utility policy to expand opportunities and preserve access to cost-competitive renewable energy.

Solid Power, Inc., a developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, announced its board of directors appointed Aleksandra Miziolek to the board, effective February 10, 2022, bringing the total number of board members to nine.

Miziolek brings to the Solid Power board more than 35 years of legal and executive experience, primarily in the automotive and transportation industry. Until December 2019, Ms. Miziolek served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer of Cooper-Standard Holdings, a global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. In this role, Ms. Miziolek led crucial transformation initiatives aimed at increasing profitability and was actively involved in the development of the company’s growth strategy for its non-automotive material science businesses.

Robert Romine has been named as a Utility Solar Developer at ClearPath Energy.

