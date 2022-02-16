Sunrise brief: Texas winter storm analysis shows grid vulnerabilities and the potential of solar-plus-storage

Lessons learned from Texas storm Uri Winter storm Uri that brought a deep freeze to Texas is also bringing insight into grid vulnerabilities, the need for more renewables, and the potential of solar-plus-storage.

Powin to supply 5.8GWh of batteries for projects in US and Taiwan The US battery specialist has signed framework agreements with four developers to deliver systems for multiple projects.

Connecticut Green Bank surpasses $2 billion in total investment Since July 2011, the nation’s first Green Bank mobilized $288.4 million in public dollars to attract $1.85 billion in private investment, a leverage ratio of $7.40 for every $1.

Enphase batteries to participate in Swell Energy virtual power plants Microinverter provider Enphase entered an agreement with Swell Energy to participate in distributed virtual power plants in California, New York, and Hawaii.

MCE approves 100MW solar-plus-storage project in California Golden Fields Solar will be constructed with union labor using a Project Labor Agreement and will include pollinator-friendly habitats throughout the project site.

CleanCapital acquires 65MW solar portfolio spanning 12 states The acquisition improves CleanCapital’s position in the rapidly-consolidating market share of the top commercial solar asset owners.

“Interconnection studies could be completed in months,” say SEIA, AEE and ACP in comments to FERC With standardization and automation, interconnection studies “could be completed in months instead of years,” the groups told federal energy regulators, backing up their claim with a detailed plan to achieve that goal.

RFP Alert: PECO seeks Pennsylvania solar energy credits The Philadelphia Electric Company (PECO) plans to buy a total of 160,000 solar alternative energy credits on 10-year contracts.

The relationship of PV and metal roofs: Mounting system installation In the final entry of the three-part whitepaper series, S-5! and the Metal Construction Association take a look at the critical technical factors for solar PV systems specific to mounting on metal roofs and illustrates how long-term performance of roof-mounted solar PV systems can only be achieved through careful planning, design, procurement, installation and quality control.