Sunrise brief: The symbiotic nature of solar and metal roofs–exploring common types of mounting systems and their associated risks

The relationship of PV and metal roofs: Mounting system methods In the second of a three-part whitepaper series, S-5! and the Metal Construction Association take a look at symbiotic nature of solar systems and metal roofs, exploring common types of mounting systems, and their associated risks, pros, and cons.

Fraunhofer ISE reaches legal settlements with seven inverter manufacturers who infringed its patent In 2002, the Fraunhofer ISE patented the HERIC circuit for highly efficient inverters. Since then, the institute says, it has recorded out-of-court settlements in seven patent infringement lawsuits against companies from China, Taiwan and Germany.

Renewable energy heat batteries for industrial applications gain funding Startup Rondo Energy closed a $22 million Series A funding round to decarbonize industrial processes with equipment that converts solar and wind energy into thermal energy.

Off-grid solar generator for RVs/camping on display at Quartzite show At the world’s largest gatherng of RVs, Jackery displays its latest models of portable solar generators.

Novel Energy Solutions and Mechatron Solar partner on 20MW solar tracker project in Midwest The solar installation will use 515 of Mechatron Solar’s M18KD gearless dual-axis trackers manufactured at its Stockton, California facility.