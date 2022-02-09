People on the Move: Scout Clean Energy, PosiGen, QOS Energy, and more

Scout Clean Energy, a Colorado-based renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, announced that renewables industry veteran Mark McGrail has joined as Chief Commercial Officer, further strengthening Scout’s executive leadership team.

McGrail brings over 23 years of energy industry experience to the Scout platform, including 14 years specializing in renewables. He was formerly the Vice President / Chief Commercial Officer for the Global Power Generation division of Enel Green Power North America where he was responsible for overseeing commercial offtake contracts with corporate, utility, banking and insurance customers.

PosiGen, a provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate (LMI) income homeowners, has announced the addition of Sandra Reid as Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Sandra is a Certified Public Accountant who has experience in the oil & gas, chemical, energy and technology sectors and most recently served as a partner at an accounting advisory firm in their Houston office.

As Vice President of Finance and Accounting, Sandra will oversee PosiGen’s accounting, treasury, tax, inventory management and supply chain functions. She’ll draw on her experience and skillset to enhance the team with a focus on process improvement that will drive both efficiency and financial data transparency across the organization.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Sam Costello has been named Sales & Strategic Account Management at QOS Energy.

