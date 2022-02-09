People on the Move: Scout Clean Energy, PosiGen, QOS Energy, and more

Scout Clean Energy, a Colorado-based renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, announced that renewables industry veteran Mark McGrail has joined as Chief Commercial Officer, further strengthening Scout’s executive leadership team.
McGrail brings over 23 years of energy industry experience to the Scout platform, including 14 years specializing in renewables. He was formerly the Vice President / Chief Commercial Officer for the Global Power Generation division of Enel Green Power North America where he was responsible for overseeing commercial offtake contracts with corporate, utility, banking and insurance customers.
PosiGen, a provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate (LMI) income homeowners, has announced the addition of Sandra Reid as Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Sandra is a Certified Public Accountant who has experience in the oil & gas, chemical, energy and technology sectors and most recently served as a partner at an accounting advisory firm in their Houston office.
As Vice President of Finance and Accounting, Sandra will oversee PosiGen’s accounting, treasury, tax, inventory management and supply chain functions. She’ll draw on her experience and skillset to enhance the team with a focus on process improvement that will drive both efficiency and financial data transparency across the organization.
Sam Costello has been named Sales & Strategic Account Management at QOS Energy.
Sponsored: Systems Engineer, San Francisco, California
Responsiblities:
- Cable layout and management and connector selection for power conversion component selection
- Electrical system sizing, layout and installation documentation
- Collaborate with mechanical engineering team for mounting and harnessing
- NEC code compliance and UL certification for all electrical components
- Bench and developmental scale prototyping and test development
Requirements:
- 3+ years experience with DC/DC and DC/AC power conversion
- 3+ years new product development
- 3+ years experience with cable management and wire harnessing
- 3+ years experience with CAD and electrical system drafting
- UL certification experience
- Familiarity with NEC as relates to wiring and grounding for DC systems & 50V
- Familiarity with NEC standards for photovoltaics preferred
- Working knowledge of solar system power management preferred
- Professional engineer license preferred
More information is available here.
